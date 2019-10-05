Sonam Kapoor's cousin sister Shanaya Kapoor's latest dance video suggests that the star kid is already Bollywood ready.

Shanaya's trainer posted a video on social media where Sanjay Kapoor's daughter is seen showcasing her belly dance skills. Sporting a black outfit, the young diva is seen moving her belly like a pro.

Her trainer Sanjana Muthreja, posted the video with a caption that read, "Love for drum solos". The way Shanaya moves her body, she seems to be perfectly ready to try her luck in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Sonam was recently seen in the film The Zoya Factor. Starring Dulquer Salmaan opposite her, the film failed to make a mark at the box office. The movie was based on the concept of luck.

According to reports, the actress is now focussing on her upcoming project - The Battle of Bittora, and the team is looking for a male lead for the film.