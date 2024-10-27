Sonam Kapoor has always been the 'IT' fashion girl, she can reinvent and play around with basics but at the same time is also comfortable in trying out completely new things and experimenting with her looks. She is an absolute fashion pro and she never disappoints! From posing in lovely dresses on the streets of London to wearing the most gorgeous traditional outfits in India, the actress does it all with sheen.

For a recent Diwali party in Mumbai, Sonam put out her best fashion foot forward and netizens are simply obsessed with her look. Always belive in Sonam to completely ace the game and do so effortlessly well. The actress took to her social media and shared pictures of her special Diwali look and in the caption mentioned, "Wrapped in khadi and the earth's essence, honoring tradition and the divine within."

She further added, "This ensemble is more than an outfit; it's a narrative on revival, grounding, and celebrating the inner Devi and Dev. Grateful to embody this poetic connection to our roots and traditions this Diwali."

Styled by sister, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam was seen sporting a body ornament made by a design studio called The Vernacular Modern. What makes the concept of the body ornament incredible is that it had been crafted to perfection from paper mache, "Karnataka red soil and Multani clay".

As Rhea Kapoor wrote it presented "a narrative on revival of Kothi making and rituals around philosophies of Bhumi (Earth)." This body ornament was paired with a terracotta khadi lehenga and dupatta from the shelves of the ace couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Both the fit and flair of the ensemble were absolutely stunning; it complemented Sonam's tall and lean figure and went on to create a gorgeous silhouette.

This outfit was accessorised with some incredible jewellery pieces, including a statement choker from her mother Sunita Kapoor and an emerald string necklace from Amrapali. Sonam also opted for a pair of diamond-encrusted emerald earrings and a couple of simple emerald fingerrings to amp up the look.

In terms of makeup, she took the minimal route to perfection so as to not take away any attention from her outfit. The bronze dewy base along with the shimmery eyeshadow, well-drawn eyebrows and nude lip shade was a total win. She kept her tresses open for the night and that went in perfect sync with the look.