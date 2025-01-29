Sonam Kapoor has been extremely vocal about the 'MeToo' movement and has always spoken about how necessary it is for women to share their stories. The actress has encouraged other women and has urged them to speak up against harassment. Recently, an old video from BoFVoices 2018 where Sonam was talking about the MeToo movement has gone viral on the internet. Netizens are wondering if Sonam went on to reveal more than she should have and are also questioning her integrity as a friend- many have even discussed how Sonam sometimes talks more than proportion and that it is not really the best thing for her.

The old video that has resurfaced on the internet and has gone viral on Reddit was put up with the caption, "Sonam made it too obvious shes talking about Katrina, horrible to tell this story while making it obvious who its about". In the video, Sonam is heard talking about two of her friends from the Bollywood film industry who had faced sexual harassment and had refused to speak up about it.

She said, "Two of my closest friends, very good friends have actually experienced horrible sexual encounters and have been harassed very badly, don't want to talk about it and I completely am okay with it, they don't because one of my friends was like 'I don't want to be known as a victim for the rest of my life, especially in the film industry' she was like 'I want to be desirable and my whole career is built on that, I take care of my seven siblings and family, I do not want that to be what defines me.'"

Netizens are convinced that Sonam was talking about Katrina because she mentioned that the celebrity she was referring to had seven siblings and fans and followers have always known that Katrina has the same number of siblings. However, what netizens are upset about is the fact that Sonam as a friend decided to discuss these things publicly when the person in question was clearly not comfortable publicising it.

A comment on the Reddit thread read, "That's the worst friend anyone could have" to which another person replied, ""friend" is too good a word for her. Woman is a snake and a mean girl. Such people can never be anyone's true and real friend." Another comment said, "This is not her story to tell. Instead of the victim, she should have shed more light on the perpetrator, if she really has the guts. She is not being an ally her, one could also view it as vouyerism."