There's no better place to find love than Bollywood and the various Jodis all around tinsel town are testimony to that fact. But not everyone finds their soul mate amongst their contemporaries.

Cue in the fabulous couple of Sonam Kapoor and hubby Anand Ahuja. The couple, who got married sometime back, recently celebrated fours years of meeting for the first time, with the Neerja actress marking the event with a heartwarming post on Instagram for hubby dearest.

The post explains her first impression of his and is accompanied by a cutesy picture of her landing a peck on his cheek (rather vehemently, we must add).

Here's what the post says: "Our first picture together.. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time."

Check out the full post here:

Sonam's heartfelt note touched Anand's heart as he showered love on the picture. He wrote, "Just getting started my ! Can't get enough of you! ❤️ #EverydayPhenomenal."

Many Bollywood celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Ira Dubey, Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia and others, also congratulated the couple on their big day. Last month, Veere Di Wedding fame Sonam spill the beans about her first meeting with Anand after the release of Neerja.

Sharing a monochrome picture she wrote, "I took a year off to feel something better than what I was feeling, in that journey in falling in love with who I was I meet my life partner @anandahuja. This picture is a symbol of a crossroads to the journey of fulfilment, that doesn't come with work or a relationship, it comes with being someone who doesn't need any of the above to complete them but someone who is inspired by themselves to feel complete."

Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja got married in a big fat wedding ceremony on May 8, 2018. Sonam has been away from the silver screen after her last stint, Veere Di Wedding alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.