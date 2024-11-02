Rohit Bal who is revered as one of India's most prominent fashion designers passed away at the age of 63 on Friday. Bal, as the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) mentions, "redefined Indian fashion" through his creations for the ages to come. The last time he got to showcase his work was early in October this year at the prestigious Lakme Fashion Week with Ananya Panday turning his muse. Over the years, several popular actresses have been his muse amongst them he collaborated quite a bit with Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam mourned the fashion legend in her own heartfelt way by decking up in elements from some of his most iconic collections. She took to Instagram to share her thoughts, she wrote, "Happy Diwali to all. This year, as I share my festive wishes, it comes with a heavy heart. Yesterday, I wore one of Gudda's exquisite outfits, filled with pride and excitement, as I headed out to celebrate Diwali with friends and family. Dressed in my archival Rohit Bal creation, I received the heartbreaking news that he had passed."

She further went on to add, "I was so inspired by his last show, hopeful for the future he still had ahead. Over the years, I was privileged to walk for him numerous times and spent countless hours immersed in his art—trying on his bespoke costumes and runway masterpieces, and proudly wearing them on so many special occasions. His creativity and vision were unparalleled, and today, I honor and celebrate that legacy, cherishing the memories we shared."

The actress added different elements from three of his very popular collections, namely, Husn-e-Taihrat 2015, Kroshni 2016 and Kaynaat 2024. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam wore a quilled neckpiece from the Husn-e-Taihrat collection which was an absolute statement piece, along with a stunning golden lace cape from the Kroshni collection and a white gown featuring a sweetheart neckline from his famous 2024 collection. Sonam looked absolutely breathtaking flaunting Rohit's couture pieces.

Sonam further accessorised the look with a pair of round earrings that were subtle and striking at the same time. In terms of makeup, she opted for a dewy base, structured eyebrows, mascara-laden eyes and gorgeous lipshade. She pulled her hair back into a bun and that went very well with the look.