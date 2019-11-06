Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been giving relationship goals to a lot of young couples out there since tied the knot in May 2018, after being in a relationship for two years. These two indulge in some public display of affection and never fail to appreciate each other on social media.

Sonam always says that Anand is a huge pillar of support for her. Their recent photographs from Halloween party, where they were seen dressed as Salim and Anarkali, have gone viral on social media.

The actress, in a recent interview with a popular news portal, talked about her married life and revealed that marriage was just a formality for their families whereas, in reality, they were committed to each other long time back.

Marriage a formality

Sonam said, "I think marriage is just a formality in our time. I of course agree that it is a commitment too. But Anand Ahuja and I feel we were already committed to each other before we got married. Marriage was something that we did for our friends and family. So I don't think our relationship has changed so much since the time we were dating."

Anand and Sonam spend very less time together because they are busy with their careers. So Sonam says things were pretty much the same for them before and after marriage.

"Anand was travelling to Mumbai a lot and I was travelling to London and Delhi. And even now, he travels a lot, I travel a lot. But for the world, we are married and I notice that changes the way people see me. I'm basically living between London, Delhi and Dubai, but I guess that's because the world has become so much smaller, travel has become so convenient," she said. Sonam was recently seen in Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan, which turned out to be a disaster at the box office.