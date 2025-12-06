Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, hosted a special celebration at the Swadesh flagship store at Eros in honour of Indian artists and artisans for an evening dedicated to traditional craftsmanship in Mumbai.

The evening at Swadesh was a tribute to the country's timeless artistry, narrated through craft, culture, and heirloom elegance. Who's who from the celebs attended the Swadeshi event.

From Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, among others, everyone looked stunning in traditional outfits.

Let's take a look at the best and worst dressed celebs and major wow moments of the evening.

Nita Ambani: Best dressed



Nita Ambani wore a peacock-blue Banarasi saree from Swadesh, woven with the historic Kadhua technique, an age-old method known for its durability and intricate detailing.

The saree also featured delicate Meena motifs, crafted with precision, showcasing the exceptional skill of Banaras's weaving community. Nita Ambani's jewellery paid homage to India's regal aesthetic and her personal lineage. She accessorised her outfit with antique Kundan polki earrings over a century old, a handcrafted jadau bird ring from Swadesh, and a cherished haath phool passed down from her mother, a symbol of family heritage.

Sonam Kapoor: Best dressed



Actor Sonam Kapoor, who is pregnant with her second child, flaunted her baby bump in a black saree with golden borders. The actor attended the Swadesh store event in Mumbai on Friday, celebrating the holiday season, craftsmanship, and the stories of India.

The whole look was styled by Sonam's sister, Rhea Kapoor. Sonam looked gorgeous as she stepped inside the event and posed for pictures. Rhea shared pictures of Sonam's look on Instagram and wrote, "@sonamkapoor wears a @swadesh_online weave in collaboration with @abujanisandeepkhosla."

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla detailed the look, writing, "Sonam Kapoor enamours in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla — a celebration of heritage in all its glory. Her ensemble is a maximal wonder in black and gold."

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone: Best dressed



Ranveer and Deepika radiated glow and looked stunning. Ranveer wore a cream-coloured sherwani with white trousers, while Deepika stunned in a luxurious Patan Patola double ikat silk saree for the event.

However, netizens noticed Deepika's makeup was too heavy, and her fine lines and wrinkles were visible. Many said Deepika is getting old. Many noticed Deepika's long earrings that were pulling her ears, some noticed purple lipstick on rnaveer singh,

Take a look at the comments.

While leaving the venue, Deepika and Ranveer flaunted the return gifts they got, a pair of red socks, more like Christmas gifting.

Ananya Panday looked stunning in an orange silk saree.

Aditi Rao Hydari looked beautiful in an ivory puff-sleeve blouse and lavender saree.

However, it was Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar who received flak for their outfits.

Janhvi Kapoor: Worst dressed

Janhvi posed with Khushi. Janhvi's silhouette and Indo-fusion style in metallic gold and bronze tones accentuated her figure. She wore a bodice that featured a corset-like structure with heavy embellishment. The fabric appeared to be shimmery silk, organza, or tissue, giving a liquid-gold effect. The skirt section had soft pleats and a subtle sheen. The hemline also featured detailed, embellished borders.

However, Janhvi's outfit wasn't perceived well, and netizens called her out for wearing a bold outfit.

Khushi Kapoor: worst dressed

Khushi wore a co-ord set in a structured Indo-western style with high-waisted, wide-leg trousers paired with a matching crop top. A heavily embroidered structured jacket was draped over her shoulders (cape-style). The look was crafted in rich brocade fabric in a deep plum-brown tone interwoven with gold patterns. There were intricate, embellished borders on the pants hem and jacket sleeves. The jacket featured detailed threadwork, sequins, and possibly zardozi touches.

Bhumi Pednekar: Worst dressed

Bhumi's debut into films was with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, wherein she was on the chubbier side, and now she has lost oodles of weight. The actor wore a bralette blouse and flaunted her abs in a purple saree draped differently. However, her midriff bones were visible, and many felt she looked anorexic and malnourished and were of the view that her charm and glow is gone.

Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, among others, attended the Swadeshi store launch.

However, a moment captured by the paps is winning the internet. Aamir Khan's girlfriend, Gauri Spatt and Nita Ambani were seen hugging and greeting each other.