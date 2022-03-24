Flaunting the baby bump seems to be the newest trend in town. Celebs have found a new way to announce their pregnancy — Social Media. From Kareena Kapoor Anushka Sharma to Sonam Kapoor, let's take a look at the various pregnancy announcement trends that keep the fans on their toes.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child in 2022. The actress announced the news on her Instagram handle with a picture where she is seen lying on the couch in a bodysuit and flaunting the baby bump.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you" with the hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.

Sonam is not the first celeb to announce her pregnancy on social media, Over the years, flaunting the baby bump has become a trend in B-town.

South Indian Queen Kajal Aggarwal is also expecting her first child this year. She shared a picture of her pregnancy photo shoot on the social media handle recently.

Comedian and television personality Bharti Singh too is pregnant. The actress shared beautiful pictures of her maternity shoot with fans.

From A Pregnant Indian Woman: Thank You, Kareena Kapoor https://t.co/o6Fjac9vdx pic.twitter.com/Bhd8Jsppa9 — BuzzFeed India (@BuzzFeedIndia) December 28, 2016

The trend of sharing maternity blues on social media is not new to Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunted her baby bump when she was pregnant with Jeh.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli too followed the suit.

Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Pregnant Neha Dhupia, husband Angad Bedi walk the ramp. See picshttps://t.co/1uSlg9bJ1e pic.twitter.com/FtPWZAnz2C — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) August 25, 2018

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also surprised their fans by announcing the pregnancy on social media.

Dia Mirza clarifies she didn’t marry Vaibhav Rekhi because she was pregnant, adds ‘this is the happiest news of my life’https://t.co/4viGnQk9ea pic.twitter.com/G2fbDpZyNc — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) April 5, 2021

On the other hand, Dia Mirza was subjected to trolling when she revealed her maternity blues. The actress was questioned for getting pregnant before the wedlock. The actress however clarified that she didn't marry Vaibhav Reikhi because of pregnancy.

Pregnant Rihanna is everything for me. pic.twitter.com/3QF4nk58SA — DYLN (@IAm_DYLN) March 19, 2022

Rihanna pregnant ? there’s definitely a baby in there..? pic.twitter.com/SQ6FZMhsyy — Stevie Taylor (@taylor_stevie) March 16, 2022

Well, this trend is not limited to Bollywood. Pop-star Rihanna has been experimenting with her maternity body in the sexiest way possible.

