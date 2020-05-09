All weddings have one thing in common; they are all crazy, be it the big fat Indian wedding of India's superstar Anil Kapoor's daughter, or the cousin's wedding you attended in Meerut last year. Two years ago, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knots and it had become one of the most talked-about events in tinsel town.

As the couple celebrates their anniversary in quarantine, here are some of the crazy moments from the Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding, which will remind you that your family is no different from the Kapoor Khandan of Bollywood.

Anil Kapoor may be in his 60s but that doesn't stop him from being a 'jhakas' daddy. He seemed to be more than ecstatic at the wedding of his eldest daughter. Later, producer Karan Johar joined the stage.

Cousins Sonam Kapoor's and Janhvi Kapoor were involved in some sort of a wedding game. In this short video, it remains unclear what wedding games they were playing but the cousin duo definitely was having a lot of fun.

Cousin Arjun Kapoor had been more active than the bride and the groom. In a video that has gone viral, the two (Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor) were seen in an adorable brother-sister moment.

What's a wedding without two members of your family doing the craziest of stuff while making the best of memories. Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were seen dancing to the tunes of Bollywood.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's bromantic moment became the talk of the town. In 2018, it became one of the most viral videos from Sonam Kapoor's wedding, (that and the arrival of Taimur in the arms of Saif Ali Khan).

It was Harshvardhan Kapoor, youngest son of Anil Kapoor who touched our hearts. While most of his guests and family members were involved in the celebration, it was Harshvardhan Kapoor who was seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi, photographers, who were patiently covering the grand wedding.

A few weeks after the wedding, Sonam Kapoor Veere Di Wedding and Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi released on the same date.