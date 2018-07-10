After Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre Behl revealed that she has been diagnosed with 'high-grade' cancer, her social media account was flooded with motivational support and wishes from fans and celebrities. The actress recently took to her Instagram account to thank all those who shared their stories with her and shared a video of getting a haircut as she prepares for her cancer treatment in New York.
Sonali Bendre shares heartfelt post with video of haircut ahead of cancer treatment
