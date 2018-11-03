Sonali Bendre Behl, who is undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer in New York, has revealed that her eyesight has been affected due to chemotherapy because of which she could not read.

Shared a photograph of herself along with her a book and Sonali wrote on Instagram, "Time to announce the next book! The last one took a while, as my eyesight was doing strange things due to the chemotherapy and I could not read for a while. Was panicking a bit, but now all is well again! Whew!"

With support from her family and friends, Sonali has always remained positive in her outlook as she battles the serious ailment. She has been putting up a brave fight against high-grade cancer which she discovered only after reaching a critical stage in July.

Post her diagnosis, the Duplicate actress is quite active on social media platforms and constantly gives updates about her health to the fans.

Her friend and actress Namrata Shirodkar had recently visited Sonali in New York. Calling her a strong girl, Namrata said that Sonali was looking fit and ready to resume normal life.

A couple of months ago, Sonali's husband Goldie Behl had also shared that she is responding well to the treatment.