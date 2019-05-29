"Who is KL Rahul dating?" The question, which has been doing the rounds of the industry, continues to remain a mystery for the gossipmongers about his alleged girlfriend. Earlier, a sweet picture of KL Rahul, that was posted by Alia Bhatt's close friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor had sparked rumours of them dating. It was reported that the two have been spending a lot of time with each other and Akanksha, apparently, would be accompanying Rahul in this year's World Cup season.

If that was not it, rumours were rife that Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan and Rahul had been seeing each other for a while now. The actress has now denied dating Rahul and said that there's nothing of sort between them but praised him as a "good cricketer, talented and a nice guy."

Before getting linked with Akanksha and Sonal, it was reported by the media that Rahul had sparked his interest in Munna Michael actress Nidhhi Agerwal. However, when Nidhhi was asked to comment on dating Rahul, she had said that they had gone out on dinner and had been knowing each other "since their teenage years before Rahul became a cricketer and she became an actress."

"Though we did not go to the same college in Bangalore, we have known each other for long," Nidhhi Agerwal had told an entertainment website.

While Sonal has cleared the air about dating the cricketer, the mystery about the woman in KL Rahul's life is still unsolved.