Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal on Sunday at her residence in Bandra in the presence of her friends and family. Hours after her civil wedding, the actor hosted a grand reception for her industry friends at Bastian in Mumbai.

From Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Saira Banu, Anil Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Sharmin Segal among others graced their presence.

Several videos and pictures from their civil wedding have gone viral on social media.

Soon after getting married, the couple took to their official Instagram and posted love-filled signing ceremony pictures.

Sonakshi and Zaheer wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our Gods... we are now man and wife."

Sonakshi and Zaheer opted for ivory outfits and twinned in pastel hues. Zaheer exuded grace and charm in a simple, embroidered white kurta, complementing his gorgeous bride, who took the sustainable route on her big day.

Sonakshi looked elegant and graceful in a white vintage saree.

Not many know that Sonakshi wor her mother Poonam Sinha's 44th-year-old vintage saree during her wedding. Sonakshi paired the saree with a simple striped blouse.

The pictures show Sonakshi holding father Shatrughan's hands as she signs the papers for the civil ceremony.

Sonakshi and Zaheer married under the Special Marriage Act

A video on social media has gone viral that shows Sonakshi putting her thumb impression on her wedding documents. Immediately after completing the legal formality, she jumps with joy and is ecstatic as she hugs and kisses her husband, Zaheer. Her father Shatrughan Sinha and mother, Poonam Sinha, are also seen standing beside her in the video.

Shatrughan Sinha turns his face around the moment Sonakshi hugs her husband Zaheer, while Poonam looks at the couple lovingly. It was Shatrughan Sinha's reaction that caught the eyes of netizens and pointed out that he was not looking happy at all.

Before the wedding, reports surfaced online that there was tension in the Sinha family over Sonakshi's inter-faith wedding with Zaheer; however, Shatrughan later rubbished the rumours of the rift and stated that his daughter had the right to choose her partner and that she had done nothing unconstitutional.

A user wrote, "Only father's feelings/emotions are real and rest are acting/overacting."

Another mentioned, "He is the father and he is trying his best to keep a brave demeanour! What else would you expect a father to do?"

The third one wrote, " Shatrughan looks sad and unhappy."

A section of netizens said Sonakshi is overreacting for no reason.

The next one wrote, "Father's expression says it all.."

The fifth user said, "Mom is happy and she is telling Shatrughan Sinha to look at her daughter but he is not looking at her I'm so happy for Sona but I felt bad to see Shatrighan's face."

Did Sonakshi convert to Islam after marrying Zaheer?

Speaking to FPJ, Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi said that actors got married as per the Special Marriage Act, of 1954.

He said, "She is not converting and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts and religion has no role to play whatsoever. I believe in humanity. God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. But at the end of the day, we are all human beings."