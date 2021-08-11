A big offer from South film industry is knocking the doors of Sonakshi Sinha, who has a few interesting projects in her kitty. The Bollywood diva has been approached for a Telugu film which will star Mega Star Chiranjeevi.

As per the reports in the Telugu media, Sonakshi Sinha has receive an offer to work in Chiranjeevi's film directed by Bobby. The talks are underway and nothing has been finalized yet.

However, the rumours are rife that she has demanded a bomb to work in the forthcoming film. If the speculations are to be believed, she has asked Rs 3.5 crore. It is a big amount for a South Indian film, but considering her popularity her demand is justified, as per the industry insiders.

There is a belief among the people that if the project will be made a pan-India film, the makers would not hesitate to meet her demand. If she signs, it will be her second flick in South India after Rajinikanth's Lingaa, which was released in 2012.

Sonakshi's Forthcoming Films

Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, which will be out on Disney+Hotstar on 13 August. The film has Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and Pranith Subhash in the key roles.

She is also working in Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqib Saleem's Kakuda, a horror-comedy flick.

Coming back to Chiranjeevi, the forthcoming venture is funded by Mythri Movie Makers. Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been approached to play the role of a villain.

It is an action-packed film which will take off by the end of the year.

Apart from this flick, he will be seen next in Koratala Siva's Acharya. It has Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in the leads.