Bollywood actors have been receiving huge backlash online following Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The Twitter trends, the outcries, protests, and criticism, seem to be getting to Bollywood stars. Actors like Sonakshi Sinha went so far as to deactivate her account.

After Sonakshi Sinha deactivated her account, leaving her fans wondering why she did so, she took to Instagram to allay fears. She also revealed exactly why she did so and how she feels about doing it. She called it a 'snap of a finger' in her latest Instagram post.

Sonakshi Sinha on deactivating her Twitter account

Bollywood has become a tough place to navigate. With so much going on, it's sure to take a toll on the actors' mental health. Added to the pandemic, the huge losses that the industry has faced and now Sushant Singh Rajput's death, nepotism has also become an issue to be addressed.

Due to the debate, a lot of online outrage is reaching those in the industry, especially star kids. Many stars have been targetted by netizens, who are demanding a change in the industry and holding the industry's culture as responsible for Sushant's death. A few days back, Sonakshi Sinha deactivated her account after receiving a lot of hate on Twitter. Without any warning to fans she made her move.

Last night on Instagram the actress posted a video on her feed of her snapping and disappearing. She also spoke about why she took the decision to deactivate her account. She called it a move to protect herself from the hatred and vindictive behaviour of the online public. Moreover, she saw this as a sign of victory for herself.

Her caption read, "How I got myself off twitter and away from the negativity. Some people are celebrating like they won something... I'm happy for you, tumhe laga raha hai na... lagne do, kisi ko koi farak nahi padh raha (It's making you feel something right...Let it, it makes no difference to anybody). But let's face it, I've cut the direct source of insult and abuse in my life. I've taken away YOUR power to be able to say whatever it is that you want to me, my family and my friends. Ive taken away that access you had to me, that I had given you so trustingly. So there's only one winner here. Me."

She further wrote about the online hate, "Your negativity has never served me or my life, which is why it literally took a snap of a finger to get rid of a following of 16 million people which I've garnered over the last ten years. Just like that. And I'm better off for it. I wish all those haters and trolls lots of love and healing, or you can continue with the hate but please know it'll NEVER reach me."

But, she did address the section of her fans who look up to her, "Accha ab yeh chakkar main (Right, now in this chaos) I know the people who love me are caught up too... please know that your love and support is what has kept me going all this while, and it always will! And I request you all to keep spreading that love and light wherever you go and to as many people as you can. Because Love is the answer. Always."

Will things return to normal in the time to come?