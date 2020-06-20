Sonakshi Sinha has bid goodbye to Twitter on Saturday, 20 June. The Bollywood actress took the decision to stay away from the social media site apparently after coming under massive attack in the last couple of days over the nepotism debate.

Sonakshi Sinha's Tweet

She claimed that she was quitting Twitter due to negativity. Sonakshi Sinha tweeted, "The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And no where more of that than Twitter these days! Chalo, im off – deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out. [sic]

The children of the stars and actors with their roots in Bollywood have come under severe attack from netizens in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. A section if people have held them responsible over his demise.

After the nepotism debate started, Sonakshi had called out people for trying to benefit from his death. "The problem with wrestling pigs is that you get dirty and pigs enjoy it. To certain people trying to garner publicity and highlight THEIR issues using the death of a member of our fraternity.. PLEASE just stop. Your spewing negativity, hate and toxicity is really not required right now. Have some respect for the departed," the angry actress wrote a few days ago.

This post did not help her as it triggered fresh round of criticism. Since, the attack has been going non-stop, she seems to have made her mind on bidding goodbye to Twitter.

Sushant Singh's Death

Sushant Singh took his life by hanging at his house on 14 June. His death has come as a shock to the whole nation. He was a successful actor who had created a nice for himself without any backing, but he was suffering from depression which eventually forced him take his life.

Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and many others have been slammed by netizens.