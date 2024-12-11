Sonakshi Sinha's husband actor Zaheer Iqbal celebrated his first birthday post-marriage.The actor rang his 36th birthday on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. The birthday celebration was an intimate affair with only Sonakshi, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha in attendance. Zaheer's birthday was hosted by his actor-wife Sonakshi Sinha and the celebration was attended by Zaheer and Sonakski's family members, excluding Luv and Kush Sinha. The celebration was attended by Bollywood icon Rekha.

A video was shared by Zaheer's sister, Sanam Ratansi, in which she is seen cutting her birthday cake. Zaheer cut his birthday cake and fed the cake to his wife Sonakshi, his father Iqbal Ratansi, and later to Sonakshi's father, Straughan Sinha.

Sonakshi Sinha penned a heartfelt note for husband actor Zaheer

In the first picture, Sonakshi and Zaheer smiled at the camera as she leaned on Zaheer's shoulder. In another picture, she planted a kiss on Zaheer's cheek and hugged him.

Sonakshi captioned the heartfelt post: "After your mom, I'm the happiest you were born! Even happier that I married you. Happy birthday, best boy. I love you. (sic)"

Zaheer replied to the post, saying, "I love you more."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's interfaith marriage didn't sit well with netizens, and the duo were brutally trolled for the same.

In an interview with ETimes, Sonakshi and Zaheer said that their respective faiths have never been a part of any discussions.

Speaking about their culture Sonakshi opines, "Absolutely! I think it will be beautiful. But genuinely, we're not that very different from each other. Our core values are the same. Basically, our parents have taught us to be good human beings and believe in God, irrespective of whatever name you know him by. The most important thing in life is to be a good person kind of values we have imbibed - that is the kind of values we have imbibed."

Sonakshi added, "In the seven years that we were dating, the fact that we are from different faiths has never come up in a discussion. We both respect other religions. It's never been an issue for us or even a discussion."

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before getting married on June 23, 2017, the same date they started dating. They both starred in the film Double XL, co-produced by Huma Qureshi. Zaheer, son of businessman Iqbal Ratansi and a close friend of Salman Khan, was backed by Salman for his debut film, Notebook.