Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee, who was rushed to a hospital after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke late on Wednesday, is in a critical condition.

The 89-year-old Communist stalwart has been admitted to Belle Vue's Cambridge Hospital in Bengaluru.

"It was a hemorrhagic stroke with a medium size clot which is ordinary, but dangerous for a patient aged 89 years," ANI quoted hospital sources as saying. According to The Week, Chatterjee has been kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The senior CPI(M) politico had fallen ill on Monday (June 25) and was initially undergoing treatment at home. He was shifted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated. The news outlet also said that doctors will be conducting a CT scan of Chatterjee's brain on Thursday morning (June 28) and then decide, whether he needs a surgery.