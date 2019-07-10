Sukhmani Kaur Bedi is one of the inspiring talents. She is gaining her name in many fields with her supreme ability. She is gaining massive popularity in many places due to her live performances. Love her or not; one thing is definite, this Shillong girl has something special in her, which is making her famous in young age.

Here are the reasons that make Sukhmani Kau Bedi true blue superstar:

Sukhmani broke all stereotypes to get where she is: Very few can achieve so many things in different fields, which Sukhmani has managed to do by proving all the critics wrong that women can't achieve big things in life with her own.

She is courageous in her life choices: Sukhmani loves to take challenges in her life, and she started taking challenges from a very early age in her life right after completing studies. Sukhmani showed the world she did what she felt was right for her life and followed her heart and results proves she was, she is always right.

She is a performer: Sukhmani Kaur Bedi is a powerful performer and singer, she has shared the stage with B Praak in Chandigarh. She has performed live with her band Tamasha in many significant events like JK Tyres, Mayo Institute of Medical Sciences. When you see her performing she is magnificent, and her energy is of different level, which is rare to see in ordinary performers.

Sukhmani carries herself beautifully: Her dressing sense is stunning, and she carries herself beautifully with supreme confidence in a public appearance, this girls knows how to move.

She is multi-talented: Her journey starts with winning Ms Shillong to her fantastic singing voice and now vocalist for Tamasha Band, and she has gained her name as fashion Icon and renowned chef.

She works hard: Whether it's about giving entire energy for performing live or going from one place to another for concerts, she gives more than 100% in her every work.

She is queen of social media: She has a superb fan following on her social accounts. Her growing popularity on Instagram is the proof of it. Her pictures are excellent, and she continuously posts something new and inspiring. She knows how to make the world watch her every post.

She is 21st century woman of India: She is a colossal new age woman of India. She is changing the role of women in India with her work, and she is continuously proving her capability and growing as a role model.

Sukhmani is stunningly beautiful: Nobody can deny her stunning looks. Sukhmani is one the most beautiful women of India.