After observing a truce for a couple of months, Congress again resorted to attacking ex-party stalwart and founding chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad for "helping" the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier J&K Congress chief and disciple-turned-foe Vikar Rasool Wani had taken charge to attack Ghulam Nabi Azad but this time the newly appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary incharge of Jammu and Kashmir Congress and former Union Minister Bharat Sinh Solanki fired a fresh salvo at former leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha for "playing in the hands of BJP".

Since his appointment as incharge of Jammu and Congress Kashmir Solanki has avoided attacking Ghulam Nabi Azad but during his first visit to Doda, the Congress leader availed this opportunity to attack Azad.

As Doda is the hometown of Ghulam Nabi Azad and the stronghold of the DPAP, Bharat Sinh Solanki attacked his former party colleague and charged him with playing in the hands of the BJP.

"Since the fight is between the Congress and BJP, I urged the people not to fall for BJP's B team", he said while terming Azad's party as 'B' team of BJP.

Congress leadership is very much aware that DPAP is strong in the Doda district, so party leaders tried to spread a message among the people that voting for any other party will only benefit the BJP.

Interestingly Solanki has been addressing public meetings in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir regions for the last 15 days but he preferred to attack Ghulam Nabi Azad in Doda to give a clear message to former party colleague.

Solanki said that only Congress along with other like-minded secular parties can retrieve the vitiated social, political, and democratic atmosphere in the country and restore the atmosphere of peace, harmony, mutual co-existence, and progress.

Azad floated a new political party on September 26, 2022

Exactly a month after resigning from primary membership of the Congress after serving the Congress for 52 years, Ghulam Nabi Azad on September 26, 2022, launched a new political party under the name "Democratic Progressive Azad Party" in Jammu. He also unveiled the flag of the new party.

Flanked by Tara Chand, and ex-minister Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad launched the new party.

Azad snapped his 50-year-long relations with the Congress Party on August 26, 2022 terming the party "comprehensively destroyed". He also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" the party's entire consultative mechanism.

However, Tara Chand and many other supporters of Ghulam Nabi Azad have returned to the Congress party within four months after the formation of the DPAP.

Earlier Vikar Rasool calls Azad BJP's "puppet".

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief Vikar Rasool Wani has repeatedly called his former political mentor Ghulam Nabi Azad a "puppet" of the ruling BJP.

"It is an open secret that the political party floated by Ghulam Nabi Azad is a creation of BJP to divide secular votes", Vikar Rasool Wani recently said.

who was recently appointed as president of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress, said.

"As a shrewd politician, Azad is trying to give an impression that his party will adopt its own agenda and programme but in reality, the newly floated political outfit is controlled and sponsored by BJP", Vikar Rasool said.

J&K Congress president mentioned the decision of the Union Government to give the Padma Award to Ghulam Nabi Azad and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emotional speech in the Parliament to expose relations between BJP and Azad.