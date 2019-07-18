Soham Pawaskar used to earn his bread and butter by delivering social media services to various actors, producers and directors from the film industry. He had developed his strong network which is very crucial in every walk of life.

Even after settling down in this business, his passion for acting left him restless for entering the film industry as an actor. It was his dream. So far he had participated in drama competition during his college days. For making a debut in a film he had to face a camera, which was not an easy task for him after such a long gap.

During his auditions for films, Soham used to be excited and nervous at the same time. His talent was recognised by the director and Soham was offered with a decent role. Soham Pawaskar is busy in shooting of his debut in upcoming Marathi film 'AB ani CD'.

Amitabh Bachchan is the role model for every actor and Soham will be working with him. He said that he feels blessed to work in the same movie with Amitabh Bachchan. Soham has signed one more Marathi film 'Hero'.