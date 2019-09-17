Filmmaker Sohail Khan has given thumbs up to Sudeep's recently-released movie Pailwaan. His words are expected to come as a boost to the multilingual movie, originally made in Sandalwood.

On his social media page, Sohail Khan not only praised Pailwaan, but compared Sudeep with stars like Salman Khan and Rajinikanth.

"I keep gaining more respect for my friend "Kiccha" in PEHLWAAN. He has beautifully spoken about social messages and still pleases his fans and dominates the box office. I suppose that's what makes Rajni sir/Salman bhai/Kiccha into "HUMAN SUPER STARS" ,they lead their real life and reel life with the same honesty, that's why they have the blessings of THE All MIGHTYand love from all❤. [sic]" Sohail Khan wrote on his social media page.

Salman Khan had also commented about the movie a few days ago. He posted the picture of an article with the headline 'Pehlwaan is a good blend of emotions, action and comedy' and wrote, "Yeh do pehlwaan Sahi bol rahe hai.. @SunielVShetty @KicchaSudeep. [sic]"

"Thank u so much my brother @SohailKhan ✨.. These words frm u mean a lot. Mch luv n a tight hug. [sic]" Sudeep responded to Sohail Khan's post.

S Krishna's Pailwaan is an action-packed emotional drama, directed by S Krishna. The movie tells the story of a wrestler-turned-boxer who finds the purpose to fight late in his life. Aakansha Singh is the female lead in the Sudeep-starrer, which is dubbed in Hindi (Pehlwaan), Tamil (Bailwaan) and Telugu.