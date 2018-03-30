Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's baby girl Inaaya's pictures have always made us go 'awww.' Be it her recent public appearances, her playdates with cousin Taimur or their strikingly similar looks, Inaaya's pictures are cuteness personified.

Inaaya was born on September 29, 2017. And Thursday, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated their baby girl's half-birthday at their residence. Soha shared a picture from the celebrations on her Instagram. In the picture, little Inaaya was dressed in a cute white frock and a matching headband. The trio was seen cutting the cake, that was shaped like a half of a whole. While Kunal was seen holding his daughter as she was sitting on the table, Soha was right next to them. The trio looked blissful! Take a look for yourself.

Reports suggest that Kareena Kapoor Khan and baby Taimur were also a part of this celebration as they were spotted exiting their house by the paparazzi.

Baby Taimur and Inaaya have seen been hanging out together on playdates. The family shared a few pictures of bonding and they looked adorable! Recently the Khan-Kemmu-Kapoor family were spotted at Amrita Arora Ladak's house and all the attention was on the babies.

Taimur is a year elder to Inaaya. He was born December 20, 2016. Both the kids always hit headlines on social media with their cute antics.

Soha Ali Khan has been spending a lot of time with her daughter and she has been very vocal about her experience. When quizzed by a leading newspaper about the striking resemblance between Inaaya and Taimur, she told: "They look a bit like each other. They are cousins after all. He's her elder brother. Hope he will protect her in the near future."