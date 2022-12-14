Ramees Abdul Kareem is a fitness Model, who has changed the definition of a glamour world where models opt for advertisement or the screen world i.e. movies or television screens.

This young man born in the year 1992, from Kerala India is presently living in Qatar. His passion for football since his childhood has paid rich dividends for him.

Football is the best sport world over and its fans adore each and every player. He has autographed about 105 football players and has been photographed along with them.

His pics, achievements, and success stories are for everyone to see. He had his share of mentors who stood with him in all phases of climbing the ladder to success which is not always cake walk.

Determination and an inclination to achieve gave him the desired result. With a tough fit exterior there lies a soft heart and a will to return back to the society that has given wealth, recognition and fame. He wishes to support young enthusiastic people who wish to grow in success.

He is a partner in Shadow Fitness Centre and Kurra Football Academy and Turf. Of course, running a fitness centre and a football academy the entrepreneur is a model to his many young followers.

This acts as a double influence to him who values sports and fitness that work together as a pair. He is being looked upon by many of his followers as a role model and a successful entrepreneur.

Digital marketing, blogging, and writing content are the current electronic media, which is working at full strength to make the approach simple and easy. In a few seconds, the message, product, and content progress can reach a wider audience, and get a quick response. Digital media is a vast industry in which he has a part and would play a long match there without being goaled.

A young entrepreneur is full of energy, stamina, dreams, fitness and prosperity.