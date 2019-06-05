Social media is indeed a powerful tool in today's 21st century as it can make someone a star over night.

Gagan Sethi from Amritsar, known from his famous name Jazz Gagan, is a social media influencer by profession. Gagan works in Punjabi Music industry and has worked with famous Punjabi celebrities like Jassmanak, Guri, Bjay and many more.

He is famous for his work on YouTube channel name Geetmp3. Geetmp3 is famous Punjabi music channel and digital promotion company.

Jazz Gagan is now planning to make his own record label for fresh upcoming Punjabi singers to give them chance and also to new talents who have no money to spend on songs and promotion.