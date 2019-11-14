The youth of today is the future of tomorrow. Aakash Yadav proves it right in every way. He is currently on the top of his game and is a renowned name in India's capital city, New Delhi. Apart from being a social media influencer, he is a thriving entrepreneur, a social activist and philanthropist. Yadav is working on a lot of projects including low-cost housing for the poor and is associated with various NGOs and foundations. He aims to help farmers who are facing issues and are ignored by the mainstream media today. Born and brought up in a village named Sorkha near Noida, he always thought of doing contributing his bit in helping the farmers of his village. His Instagram profile makes him look like a globe trotter, but his ideas are very old school and he wants to bring in a change in the society with his work.

As a student, he was a scholar and he studied at the most prestigious institutions of the world. He has earned degrees from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland & Middlesex University London, England. Aakash has gained deep knowledge from various parts of the world and is implementing better ideas for nation-building. In less than four years, he has built one of the leading real estate companies in Delhi NCR region. Sharing his thoughts on how he stands apart from all, Aakash said, "Innovation is the only key to survive in this competitive market of real estate. My company prefers to experiment with new innovative techniques in the business by bringing down the overall cost to develop a sustainable housing solution for the poor and middle-class people."

Aakash is a complete travel junkie who also loves to live a fit and healthy lifestyle. He loves to live for the people and do his bit by helping the ones in need. For him, philanthropy is not just about donating money but it is about helping the cause by educating and empowering the people. He is a true multitasker who has been handling several things at one go. His immense knowledge about the nation as a whole and encouraging people to live a better life is what makes Aakash Yadav one of the most prominent influencers in today's time.