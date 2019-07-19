The emergence of social media has made the world seem so small, and everything so accessible. Not only it has helped in strengthening personal relations but also has increased the avenues to reach your career goals.

After Bollywood's chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan, it is actress Shruti Yogi whose inspiring story of getting various opportunities through social media, is doing rounds. Yogi, who has been part of shows like Kumkum Bhagya ( Zee tv ), Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi (Sony), and Ishq Me Mar Jawa (Colours), believes that social media has helped her in many ways.

"I have been approached for MTV reality show 'Ace of Spades', 'Love School', 'The Trip' and various other projects through social media. Social media has helped me get the kind of work I always wanted to do. I didn't have to wander around in search of assignments or in the attempt to form contacts in the industry. And that's the reason I feel it's very important for people who are public figures to be available on social media platforms," she said.

"On social media, you get to bond directly with your fans besides making contacts with people from the same field. Also, you get to showcase your talents, talk about your upcoming events and understand what people like in you. Their positive and negative criticism, their reactions to your work – all of this makes a lot of difference. So it's kind of a reality check for me. For me, social media has been quite motivating in every way - as a human being, an actor, as a model. It has given a new edge to my career," she added.

Apart from television, Shruti has also done a film called 'Chinar Daastaan - e- Ishq', a Kashmir based story which was released in 2015. Also, she has done theatre, has been part of digital adds, TV commercials, and what not.

As of now, the actress has been approached for a couple of movies, endorsements, and web shows but she is in no mood to take whatever comes her way. "I m looking forward to work on projects that are interesting," she concludes.