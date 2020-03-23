We've all been forced to stay indoors, the sooner we face reality, the easier it gets. It's a tough time for extroverts, cinema-goers, the ones who aren't used to staying home, rather being forced to stay home.

We know this and understand this. So we're bringing to you a list of films you can watch while under lockdown. How much of South cinema have you really enjoyed so far? This is a carefully curated list for those who are new to South Indian cinema. For those who are connoisseurs of films from this part of the country, what's the harm in giving some of these another watch?

8 South films to keep you hooked during the lockdown

Before we begin, anybody thinking, Baahubali, the whole point of this list is to take you to the next level of your South film experience. Let's move slightly away from the obvious. Don't worry we're not sending you into the unknown without any gear, all the films here can be found easily on home streaming platforms and come with subtitles. Yes, we look after our own.

1. Kaththi (2014)

Kaththi is a Tamil action film directed by AR Murugadoss, you might remember from Ghajini. The film stars Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles. The film available on Prime should be watched for the performances, the brilliant action and the complex plot surrounding farmer suicides, prison escapes and a dual character arc.

2. Theri (2016)

Theri is another Vijay-starrer available on Prime. This Tamil cop action film was directed by Atlee Kumar. We're proceeding to some steps that might be difficult. If you want to see some action that Singham and Simmba can't give you, watch this one. We must let you know nobody does action as we do in South, Da.

3. KGF: Chapter 1 (2018)

We're going a bit dark now, everything can't be just. Here's a Kannada flick where the law takes a hike. Yash will induce fear and swag in equal amounts. The film directed by Prashanth Neel is just a prequel to what is to come in KGF 2. The film on Prime also won National Awards for Best Action and Special Effects. It's no joke, seriously the film is no joke.

4. Kirik Party (2016)

Everything can't be smashing faces and beating the pulp of hoards of people. We get that. So here's Kirik Party which will take you back to college even if you're only at home. This Kannada flick on Voot sees Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandannna leading the cast and is directed by Rishab Shetty. A story of mischievous college students, a love story and a whole host of Kiriks.

5. Mahanati (2018)

This Telugu biographical film on Prime stars Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan. The film is based on the life of Savitri who was a famous actress. The film won high praise from critics. You should watch it for some filmmaking genius of Nag Ashwin.

6. Sarileru Neekkeveru (2020)

This Telugu film available on Prime, is the most recent film on the list. Starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna is an action-comedy that won hearts. It was a huge commercial success. If you're a fan of soldiers and men in uniform, this is it for you.

7. Bangalore Days (2014)

Malayalam cinema has been known for nuance and its subtlety, something that isn't really a feature of Tamil, Telugu or Kannada cinema. So from the action, whistles and a lot of Dappan Koothu beats we move to some toned down cinema. If you're not as into the action and want some reflection Bangalore Days is a laidback easy film about love and fun on Hotstar. With a stellar cast of Dulquer Salmaan, Nazariya Nazim, Nivin Pauly, Fahadh Faasil and Parvathy Thiruvothu in lead roles, this film could have never gone wrong. Mind you, these actors are arguably the best this generation of Malayalam cinema has to offer right now. Bangalore Days was a huge critical and commercial success

8. Premam (2015)

This Malayalam film is available on Hotstar. Watch it for Nivin Pauly who is a one-man army of emotions in this one. From lovable to violent, to subdued, you will see all shades of love and life in Premam directed by Alphonse Puthren. Mark our words. The film was a blockbuster hit and won a cult following.

After you're through with this list, you can officially call yourself a part of the cult. Bollywood on one side, but once you venture into these waters there's no turning back. This list will surely make you happy about the lockdown.