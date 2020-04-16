Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Kalaburgi, one of the major Covid-19 hotspots in Karnataka, witnessed people breaking the law as they gathered to be a part of a local chariot fair in Chittapur taluk on Thursday, April 16.

A video from the taluk surfaced on Twitter in which people of various age groups are seen thronging and following a chariot during the stringent Covid-19 lockdown imposed till May 3. India's first coronavirus fatality was recorded in Kalaburgi. Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu, confirmed that a 76-year-old man from the state's northern region died of Coronavirus.

Permission not granted

According to the Department of Information and Public Relations, Karnataka permission for carrying out the chariot was not given by DC of Kalaburgi. DIPR tweeted, "We have spoken DC, Kalaburgi. Permission was not given for conducting religious activity. DC will take the necessary action.

Watch the video here:

In Kalaburagi district, a local chariot fair took place in Chittapur taluk.

Where are the police, district authorities???? What #LockdownExtended@CMofKarnataka @drashwathcn @UmeshJadhav_BJP pic.twitter.com/GWO9MGBpHo

— Nolan Pinto (@nolanentreeo) April 16, 2020

Recently, a two-year-old boy was tested positive in Wadi of Chittapur Taluk in Kalaburgi which took the total tally to 13 including two deaths in the district.

Kalaburgi is declared among the eight other red zones in the state by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There are 34 positive cases reported as of today, Thursday, April 16 in Karnataka raising the total to 315.

Covid-19 hotspots in Karnataka

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has marked eight Karnataka districts as Covid-19 hotspots, an official said on Wednesday. "Eight districts of Karnataka have been identified as Covid-19 hotspots out of 170 in the country," a health official stated.

The eight districts include Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Bagalkot and Dharwad.

(To be updated further)