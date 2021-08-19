It is well known that Pope Francis is an avid soccer lover. And he has made no secret of it. Commensurate to his passion for the game, the 266th pope received a very special gift on Wednesday—a foosball table.

The Bishop of Rome was presented with the table-top game on Wednesday following his weekly address at Paul VI Audience Hall at the Vatican. The table was presented to him by representatives of Sport Toscana Calcio Balilla, a table football association in Altopascio, Italy. In the pictures shared by the mayor of Altopascio on social media, Pope Francis is seen playing a game of foosball.

"The emotion contained in this photo seems to me to feel it and to live it, it's strong and heartwarming!," wrote Sara D'Ambrosio, the mayor of the commune in the Tuscany region of Italy.

A Table Echoing Values

In the post accompanying the images on Facebook, D'Ambrosio said that the soccer table was an inclusive one that was designed to ensure that people with disabilities could use it as well. The sides of the table are embellished with elements such as a drawing by Lucchese cartoonist Alessandro Sesti, and other illustrations. In fact, a cartoon of the pope himself is present on one of the sides.

"On the side of the table you can, in fact, see one of the football players throwing the ball that bounces off many different words: words like team, sport, inclusion, solidarity, group, altruism, brotherhood. Words dear to Pope Francis, who, in his cartoon version, grabs the ball from the other side of the table, as if he says that all these values are synthesized in him," she described.

D'Ambrosio also stated that it was a dream come true for the association composed of a group of friends from the region. They have been actively working towards spreading the 'footballbalilla' culture for several years, which according to the mayor "is a sport for everyone and for everyone, able to overcome barriers and create indestructible friendships."

Pope Francis: A Soccer Lover

The 84-year old Pope Francis is known for his love for soccer. Both as a fan, and as a believer in the ability of sports to foster unity among people. He has been a lifelong supporter of the San Lorenzo football team based in his home nation of Argentina. In fact, before the commencement of the delayed Euro 2020 in June, the Holy See met with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and other football officials in the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican. He blessed them and the tournament.

"When a father plays with his son, when children play together in the park or at school, when an athlete celebrates the victory with his or her supporters, in all these environments we can see the value of sports as a place of unity and encounter between people. We reach great results, in sports as in life, together, as a team!" said Pope Francis to Cardinal Kevin Farrel in a letter in 2018.