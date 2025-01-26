Sobhita looks sultry, Sonam Kapoor struggles to walk in voluminous feather jacket, Alia Bhatt Stuns in bold blouse saree at Sabyasachi's Show

It was a glamorous Saturday night as the who's who of Bollywood attended designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's special 25th-anniversary show in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of the celebrities posing for the paparazzi at the event emerged on social media platforms. Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Bipasha Basu, among others, posed for the shutterbugs.

Let's take a look at who wore what:

Raha's hot momma: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt stole the show in a black saree and a sleeveless embellished blouse. The actor tied her hair into a bun.

Sonam Kapoor gets uncomfortable handling a voluminous feather jacket

Sonam Kapoor opted for a black outfit—a pencil skirt and a top, with a voluminous feather jacket. She was styled by her sister, Rhea Kapoor."

Rhea took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her sister Sonam. She wrote in the caption, "Celebrating 25 years of @sabyasachiofficial.. By @farhanhussain In @sabyasachiofficial couture and @dior Style @rheakapoor with @abhilashatd Beauty @namratasoni Hair @bbhiral #25yearsofsabyasachi."

Bold bahu: Sobhita Dhulipala opts for a printed bodycon dress with sultry details

Newlywed Sobhita Dhulipala radiated a post-wedding glow in a printed black and brown bodycon dress. The outfit featured delicate spaghetti straps and a fitted bodice, perfectly accentuating her toned frame and adding a touch of boldness to her look. The dress, with its full-length hem and a daring thigh-high slit added to her oomph.

Bipasha and Shabana stun in saree

Both Ananya Panday and Banita Sandhu opted for black outfits. However, it was Bipasha Basu and Shabana Azmi who stunned in beautiful sarees. Bipasha wore a black and golden saree and paired it with a black blouse. While Shabana Azmi wore a black saree with a red border.

Aditi Rao Hydari exuded royalty

Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidharth exuded a couple goals. Aditi opted for a stunning Sabyasachi ensemble, with a dupatta featuring delicate work which made her look as elegant and graceful as ever.

Sharvari's saree twist

Sharvari wore a black saree with a golden border from Sabyasachi's couture collection. She ditched the usual traditional style by pairing it with a blazer-like blouse, which was adorned with intricate craftsmanship on the sleeves.