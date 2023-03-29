A new photo of the rumoured love birds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala has surfaced online that has gone viral with netizens trolling the actress and labelling her as a "home-breaker". The image shows the the 'Bangarraju' actor posing with chef Surender Mohan, while Sobhita can be seen in the background. It appears that the rumoured couple had dinner at Jamavar in London when the chef had clicked the photo which was shared by him on hi Instagram handle on February 1. However, the photo never caught the attention of fans when it was posted.

Back in November 2022, photos of the two actors in London had sparked rumours of their relationship. Though they didn't pose for a picture together, fans managed to find out that they were indeed holidaying in the city when they took pictures with fans. Since then, many people have been blaming Shobhita for Naga's divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Naga Chaitanya was married to Samantha for four years. However, the two parted ways in October 2021 due to irreconcilable differences and months after their separation, rumours about Naga Chaitanya having a relationship with Sobhita went viral leading to fans calling Shobhita a "home-breaker".

However, this is not the first time when such a thing has happened in the film industry. Here's a list of actresses who have been labelled as "home-breakers" who may have crossed the line in search of love and happiness.

Sridevi

Veteran actress Sridevi is one of those actresses who had faced a lot of criticism and backlash for her decision to marry producer Boney Kapoor who was already married with Mona Kapoor and had two kids Arjun and Anshula Kapoor.

Yami Gautam

Actress Yami Gautam, who is now happily married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, was once labelled as a "home-breaker" when she allegedly in a relationship with Pulkit Samrat who was already married to Shweta Rohira.

Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty too was labelled as home breaker for allegedly breaking Raj Kundra's home. However, later the actress had revealed that she only met Raj after his divorce.

Sushmita Sen

Actress-entrepreneur Sushmita Sen is also a part of this list of being labelled as "homebreaker". She was given the tag when she was reportedly in a relationship with Vikram Bhatt who allegedly broke his first marraige with childhood lover Aditi.

Lara Datta

Yet another Miss Universe, actress Lara Datta is now happily married with tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi. But before she got married to him, the sports star was married to Shweta Jaishankar and reportedly got separated with her to marry Lara.

Kangana Ranaut

National award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut was also given the tag of a home breaker for being in an alleged relationship with Aditya Pancholi. However, later the 'Manikarnika' actress claimed of being forced into the relationship with the actor.