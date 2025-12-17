Congratulations are in order for power couple Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya, as they will soon be welcoming their first child. For months now, rumours have been rife that the couple will be embracing parenthood soon. While they have usually remained tight-lipped about the same, these rumours of Sobhita's pregnancy have once again hogged the limelight.

Recently, the actor was seen at an event, and her slight weight gain grabbed eyeballs. Netizens started speculating that she has put on weight. Apart from that, eagle-eyed netizens noticed that she wore a saree to probably hide her baby bump.

Is Sobhita Dhulipala pregnant with Naga Chaitanya's first child?

To add to the ongoing rumours of Sobhita's pregnancy, Sobhita's father-in-law, actor Nagarjuna, was asked by Suman TV if he was about to become a grandfather soon.

At first, the actor laughed it off awkwardly and tried to walk away. When asked again if there was any truth to the rumours swirling on social media, Nagarjuna responded with a smile, "I'll let you know when the time is right."

While the actor neither confirmed nor denied the reports, the congratulatory messages have already been pouring in for the family.

This isn't the first time rumours of Sobhita and Naga welcoming their first child have surfaced. Last year, too, there was chatter suggesting that Sobhita might be pregnant. However, the actor had then shut down the rumours.

But now, it seems the rumours aren't entirely false, considering Nagarjuna's reaction of neither denying nor accepting Sobhita's pregnancy has left the fans waiting for the official announcement.

About Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding

Chaitanya and Sobhita started dating in 2022. They announced their engagement in August 2024 and tied the knot at Annapurna Studios on December 4, 2024.