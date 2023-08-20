Bollywood diva Disha Patani is known for her impeccable style with her BFF's Mouni Roy, and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff among others. Apart from dropping sensuous pictures on her Instagram the actor is known for her hourglass figure and fitness regime. Disha was in the news for dating Tiger Shroff, the rumoured couple called it quits last year. However, Disha and Tiger both of them have never accepted or denied that they are in a relationship.

Disha Patani's rumoured beau Aleksander tattooed her lady love's face on his arms

And if reports are to be believed, Disha has found love in her life. She is dating the Siberian model, Aleksander Alex Ilic, who is seen with Disha at most of the parties that she attends. In one of the videos shared by a paparazzo account, Disha introduced Alex as her boyfriend.

And now, Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend, Aleksander Alex Ilic has got her lady love Disha's face tattooed on his arm.

On August 19, 2023, Disha Patani dropped a video on her Instagram stories. In the video, Disha is seen posing happily with her ex-boyfriend, Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff and her rumoured boyfriend, Aleksander Alex Ilic.

At the end of the video, Disha's beau is flaunting his arm, which was inked with Disha's face.

Netizens react

As soon as Disha shared the video it went viral and netizens flooded the comment section with their hilarious reactions.

A user wrote, "Main to nahi sehta Tiger bro." ( I can't take this Tiger).

One more internet user wrote, "Relax guys, he is just kandha." (He is just giving her shoulder.)

Another comment can be read as, "It that real? It looks a little too dark to be real."

Disha Patani went on a date with Alex, the actor dropped some pictures on her IG story. Apparently, Disha went to watch Barbie with her beau.