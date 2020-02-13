Rapper Snoop Dogg has apologised to correspondent Gayle King after attacking her on social media regarding questions asked by her on Bryant's rape case to NBA star Lisa Leslie.

Last week King in "CBS This Morning" show asked Leslie about the 2003 case in which Bryant faced rape charges, outraging those who felt the questions were inappropriate in light of the tragedy, which saw Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, killed in a helicopter crash in late January, Deadline reported.

Following the interview, Snoop Dogg in his initial post has targeted King by saying, "You ain't come after f—ing Harvey Weinstein asking them dumb-ass questions. I get sick of y'all. I wanna call you one. Is it okay if I call her one? Funky dog-head b—-! How dare you try to tarnish my motherf—ing homeboy's reputation, punk motherf—er? Respect the family and back off, b—-, before we come get you!"

However, Snoop Dogg was criticized for overreacting and being disrespectful towards her.

The rapper subsequently in Instagram video apologised to the King by saying "Two wrongs don't make no right. When you're wrong, you gotta fix it"

He then added that "so with that being said, Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions, me being angry at questions that you asked. Um, (I) overreacted.

Should have handled it way different from that. I was raised way better than that. So I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful." he said.

"I was just expressing myself for a friend that wasn't here to defend himself" — meaning Kobe Bryant. "A lot of people look up to me and they love me and they appreciate me, so I want to let them know that anytime you mess up, it's okay to fix it. It's okay to man up and say that you're wrong. I apologize. Hopefully we can sit and talk — privately. Have a good day," he ended.