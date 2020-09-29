Sneha Ullal, who is back with Zee 5's Expiry Date, has spoken about shooting an intimate scene and what makes her uncomfortable when filming such sequences.

The multilingual actress claims, "There are difficult scenes that I'm sure every actor goes through. For me, if intimate scenes are not organised correctly, or not choreographed correctly, they don't keep the ambience comfortable then that affects me and my performance.

I am the same in my personal life as well, I always need everything organised. Most of the times a lot of people get uncomfortable choreographing such scenes and the discomfort rubs onto me. So, intimate scenes get difficult for me sometimes,"

Meanwhile, she is prepping for the digital premiere of her thriller show Expiry Date. It is al about a couple's marriage and their extra-marital affairs. Madhu Shalini, Tony Luke, and Ali Reza are part of the show, which will be premiered on 2 October.

Sneha Ullal made her acting debut with Salman Khan's Lucky: No Time for Love. Thereafter, she worked in a couple of movies in Bollywood, but it failed to set the box office on fire,

She also acted in South Indian movies, while also doing special numbers in movies.