Kangana Ranaut has shared her own list of "volcanic talents" who are worthy of winning awards this year. The actress' social media post came a few hours after the winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival awards winners were announced. Kangana has again talked about nepotism and how they will "snatch" the awards.

Kangana's own awards

"Yeh log jayein ya nahi awards inhi ke hain... (whether they go or don't awards are theirs) filmi awards have no authenticity. Awards season is here and nepo mafia is at it again, snatching all awards from the deserving talent. Here's a list of some of those who displayed volcanic artistic brilliance and owned 2022," Kangana wrote.

The Emergency actress went on to add, "Best actor- Rishab Shetty (Kantara) Best actress – Mrunal Thakur (Sita Ramam) Best film – Kantara Best director- SS Rajamouli (RRR) Best supporting actor – Anupam Kher (Kashmir Files) Best supporting actress- Tabu (Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa)."

She goes on...

In another Instagram story, Ranaut went on to add, "Life of nepo insects use parents name and contacts, do papa jo chaploosi to get work, agar koi self made aaye uska career sabotage kardo (They are sycophants, they depend on their parents to get them work), if someone anyone, anyhow survives and complains about continues harassment they face, unko bikau mafia PR se jealous or mad bolke dismiss our discredit kardo... yehi yehi toh tumhari kartootein hain (They spread lies about outsiders using paid PR and other intimidation tactics) that I am determined now to destroy you all ... one can't just indulge in the beauty of life when there is so much evil around... Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta says destroying evi is the prime goal of Dharma."