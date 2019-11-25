Snapdeal has crossed 10 crore app downloads on Google Play Store, registering a gain of 37 per cent over 7.3 crore downloads a year ago, according to the e-commerce player on Monday.

In October 2019, the monthly traffic to Snapdeal crossed 24 crore visits, claimed the company. It witnessed 52 per cent increase in order volumes this festive season, with 90 per cent of orders coming from non-metro users, it said.

Snapdeal's growth is also due to deepening of its focus on value-priced merchandise.

In the last two years, Snapdeal has added over 60,000 new seller partners, who have added over five crore new listings aimed at building a deep assortment of products relevant for value-savvy buyers.

Snapdeal has more than five lakh registered sellers, who have more than 20 crore listings on the marketplace, the company claims.