On the occasion of Chaitra Navratra, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has launched a range of new facilities and upgraded existing ones to provide a seamless and spiritually enriching experience for devotees visiting the shrine on this auspicious occasion.

Under the guidance and directions of the Chairman of SMVDSB, Manoj Sinha (Lieutenant Governor of JK-UT), the Board aims to enhance the overall pilgrimage experience by offering devotees greater comfort, convenience, and inclusive facilities, said Anshul Garg, the Chief Executive Officer of SMVDSB, after attending the commencement of the nine-day-long Shatchandi Yagya.

The event, held amidst Vedic hymns and other religious ceremonies, has been organized for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of humanity during Navratra at the holy cave shrine.

The CEO emphasized that the Shrine Board has introduced several initiatives to enhance the pilgrimage experience, including smart lockers, free public call booths, and complimentary slots for divyang (specially-abled) devotees to participate in the Garbjoon Arti at Adhkuwari and the Atka Arti at Bhawan. Additionally, dedicated quotas for helicopter bookings and complimentary battery car services have been provided for divyang pilgrims.

To ensure comfort in all weather conditions, resting and holding areas have been set up at Banganga and Adhkuwari, while the Inderprasth Bhojanalaya at Adhkuwari has been expanded to accommodate 200 devotees. Furthermore, the Langar facility has been extended to Shubhra Bhawan at Banganga, augmenting the existing Langar Sewa currently operational at Tarakote Marg, Sanjichhat, Adhkuwari, and Bhairon. Special fast-related food options have also been made available for devotees observing fasts during the pilgrimage.

Notably, about 200 smart lockers have been strategically installed near the Skywalk area, offering a convenient and secure storage solution for devotees at Bhawan. These smart lockers are linked with RFID cards, allowing devotees to store their belongings safely and securely. To facilitate seamless communication for pilgrims, especially those carrying prepaid SIMs, free PCO facilities have been made available in collaboration with Bharti Airtel at various locations along the track. This initiative provides devotees with an added layer of comfort and reassurance, enabling them to stay connected with their families throughout their spiritual journey.

To mitigate fatigue and provide respite, resting-cum-holding areas have been established for devotees at Banganga and Adhkuwari. These structures, with a capacity to accommodate 2,000 pilgrims at a time, offer a comfortable and tranquil space to rejuvenate regardless of the weather conditions, revitalizing them to continue their journey with renewed vigor and enthusiasm.

The Shrine Board has beautifully transformed the Bhawan, Atka, and surrounding areas into a radiant spiritual oasis to warmly welcome pilgrims visiting the sacred shrine. The grand decorations feature an exquisite blend of indigenous and exotic fruits and flowers, majestic reception doors, and elegantly designed tracks. Additionally, the Bhawan area has been illuminated with stunning, colorful façade lights, creating a mesmerizing ambiance for devotees.

To ensure a seamless and comfortable pilgrimage experience, the Shrine Board has also made comprehensive arrangements, including round-the-clock water and power supply along the tracks, enhanced sanitation facilities, and medical care. Additionally, pilgrims can avail themselves of facilities such as battery-operated vehicles, a passenger ropeway, and helicopter services for a hassle-free journey.

As part of the Navratra celebrations, the Shrine Board has also lined up captivating Bhajan and Bhaint performances by acclaimed artists during the morning and evening Atka Arti. These spiritual events will further enrich the pilgrims' experience, fostering an atmosphere of devotion and spirituality.