smriti irani
Union Minister Smriti Irani took a dig at Rahul Gandhi.ARINDAM DEY/AFP/Getty Images

Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter to take a swipe at Rahul Gandhi through a series of tweets after the Congress deleted its app Monday, March 26.

The Union minister slammed the Congress president for deleting the official Android app of the Congress from Google Play Store and asked why his party "sends data to Singapore which can be accessed by any Tom, Dick, and Analytica."

The blame game has its roots in Gandhi taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of spying on user data through the NaMo app and leaking that information to American firms.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted Sunday, March 25: "Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies."

The BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya hit back at the Congress president and mocked him over a similar tweet that read: "Hi! My name is Rahul Gandhi. I am the president of India's oldest political party. When you sign up for our official app, I give all your data to my friends in Singapore."

The BJP leader also alleged that the Congres had links with disgraced data firm Cambridge Analytica. 

As the BJP accused the Congress of sharing user data from its party's Android app with Singapore-based firms, the latter deleted its official membership app from Google Play Store.

Divya Spandana, the Congress social media head, however, tweeted: "The URL for membership on the INC app has been defunct for a while now. Our membership is through the INC website. How difficult is that to understand."