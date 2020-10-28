Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani has tested positive for coronavirus. The BJP minister confirmed the news via Twitter on Wednesday and urged any one who came in contact with her to get tested for the virus.

"It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here's me keeping it simple — I've tested positive for COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," Irani tweeted.

Contact-tracing

The Cabinet Minister in Narendra Modi-led BJP government was recently seen campaigning in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls on Saturday. Irani addressed several campaigns in the state and has been actively involved in the rallies in Gopalganj, Nautan, Kalyanpur, Digha, Warisleiganj, Bodh Gaya, Shahpur constituencies.

Smriti Irani is the fifth BJP leader to have tested positive for COVID-19 during Bihar elections campaigns. Devendra Fadnavis, former Maha CM and BJP's in-charge for elections also announced on Saturday that he had tested positive for the virus. Other leaders who tested positive for the virus during the campaigns include, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, former cabinet minister Shahnawaz Hussain and MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.