Smriti Irani, the actress turned politician has been known for being active on social media. Every once in awhile, she takes a break from politics to lighten up a bit. This time joining in on the fun was Karan Johar.

The politician posted a throwback picture that is now doing the rounds on social media. The picture is from her appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2005. She provided a relatable caption to the post that will make anyone's day!

Smriti Irani blames Karan Johar's hamper for weight gain

Earlier today, Smriti Irani took to Instagram to post a throwback to her appearance on Karan Johar's popular talk show, Koffee with Karan alongside Sakshi Tanwar. They had appeared on the show in its first season which aired in 2005. In the picture, Irani is seen on the couch with Karan Johar and Sakshi Tanwar, all three reminding us of how they were back then.

What really made the post all that more hard-hitting, was the politician's caption, "POUT MIA alert...Throwback to a time @karanjohar smiled in photos taken...P.S.- notice how slim yours truly was...totally blame the damn hampers for the weight gain #tbt." There honestly cannot have been a more relatable caption that hits home as this one does, is there?

That was not all, the post caught the eyes of the host himself, Karan Johar, who responded, "Oh God!!! That may have been the last time I smiled in photograph!!.. And what was I wearing?????"

The conversation carried on further when Smriti Irani replied, " @karanjohar u look like a Colgate brand ambassador- colour of jacket compliments the white glare of ur teeth."

Fans are loving this throwback, especially those who remember the politician in Kyunk Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. It's been a while since we got to see Smriti Irani's good old days on TV.