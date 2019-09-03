Vines culture in India is growing in a fast-pace. Many youngsters are getting attracted towards this field in today's scenario. Most of them fail due to lack of dedication and determination. But today we are in conversation with the trio, who has crossed their limits to get success with sheer dedication and passion towards their dreams.

RealShit is a big name today on YouTube. The famous trio that makes videos on topics that we come across in our day-to-day life. The videos are truly realistic and thus, the name of channel is RealShit.

Piyush Gurjar, Deepak Chauhan, and Shubham Gandhi are the real heroes; you can say three pillars of RealShit Vines. These three gave up the conventional jobs and decided to do something different to achieve their dreams.

Piyush Gurjar and Shubham Gandhi both possess a B.Com (H) Graduate Degree from DCAC (Delhi University) and Kirorimal College (Delhi University) while Deepak Chauhan is an Engineer from Amity University. Despite of getting admissions in prestigious colleges, the trio chose to select a different route and depart to a very new, enchanting as well as hilarious destination called YouTube.

Let's take a sneak-peek into their world of shit... RealShit!

1. You are one of the famous Vines/Video makers of YouTube, How does it feel? What is your experience?

It is actually an amazing experience when people appreciate, loves our work, sends us positive comments and motivates us to do more videos. We feel very happy as well as proud at the same time. It indeed helps us to work with more zest.

2. According to you, what is the most important thing to become a successful Vines/Video Maker?

Vines making culture is gaining the boom. You see many vines makes coming up with varieties of themes but the only key to success is ORIGINALITY. One has to be original at the same time creative to become a successful Vines maker. There is utmost level of competition, thus you have to be different or be best. Also your self-dedication, patience and hard work plays crucial role.

3. What was your parent's reaction when you decided to become a Vlogger and leave a reputed career?

Initially, parent were not supportive but later on seeing our popularity they appreciated that we are doing something different which is admired by the people. They were feeling proud when saw us working hard. Our popularity has changed many things. Some neighbors even come up to them saying, "We have watched your son's video, it was awesome!" made them happy and proud for us.

4. Who were the most supportive throughout your journey?

Apart from our Parents, families, our friends were very supportive throughout our journey. Our friends continuously support us by sharing all our videos, giving us honest reviews about what we have created and also gave us genuine ideas for making our videos more realistic.

5. What according to you is the future of Vines/Video making?

Vines/Video making is an emerging field. As we can see the social media presence is expanding very fast. Thus, it is a great platform for the talents to showcase and it can prove out to be a great career opportunity as well.

6. What are your Future plans?

Today RealShit has crossed 2.5 Million subscribers which is great thing for us. Apart from making Vines, we have also made three songs which were admired by the people. We also have done a few Bollywood integrations and are looking forward to many more. We are aiming something big in Web Series, Short Films and more songs in coming future. Recognizing the popularity of RealShit, we have also performed in YouTube Fanfest Delhi, which was like a dream come true moment for us.

The trio, Piyush, Deepak and Shubham seems to be energetic and dedicated towards their work and passion. We wish you better success in all your future endeavors. Best Wishes!

