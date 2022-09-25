SM Krishna, former chief minister of Karnataka, was hospitalised in Bengaluru's Manipal Hospital on Sunday. The Karnataka stalwart is said to be in a stable condition with minimal respiratory support following an acute respiratory tract infection.

"Shri S M Krishna is admitted in Manipal hospital, airport road Bengaluru. He has acute respiratory tract infection. He is on minimal respiratory support and in a cheerful frame of mind. His health status is being monitored by Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar," Manipal Hospital said in a statement.

SM Krishna, 90, served as Karnataka's 16th chief minister from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004. He had served as Governor of Maharashtra and was the External Affairs Minister during the UPA government from 2009 to 2012. He joined BJP in 2017.