G20 is over. A summit that has been a subject of varied opinions, different perspectives and divisive discussions in India. Was it even a success? Again, that depends on which side of the political fence the ones holding the microphone stand on.

The Opposition not invited

Regardless of the stance, there's no denying a few facts for which the Centre came in for sharp criticism. Starting with not inviting the leader of the opposition, as is the norm world over, for the G20 dinner. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, was one of the many that did not mince words, when he said it's a pity they weren't invited.

"The failure to invite the Leader of the Opposition and indeed any Opposition MP, to any of the G20 events, receptions, dinner etc underscores my point. No other democracy would snub its own Parliamentary colleagues on a global stage like this. A pity that the spirit of accommodation that prevailed at G20 is absent within Indian politics."

When the Capital hid its reality

Some called it a circus, several a PR exercise and others a rotational opportunity. Many thought and were made to believe that India's image is changing under the leadership of PM Modi. But many also alleged that this image is built on only a part of the reality. Not only was Delhi made to shut down for three days for G20, but its slums, poverty ridden areas were swathed in large screens and life-size posters of PM Modi.

"Too embarrassed to own us," questioned many of the dwellers who felt insulted by the development. "GoI is hiding our poor people and animals. There's no need to hide India's reality from our guests," posted MP Rahul Gandhi on X.

Why did the voiceless suffer?

The day of the event, animal welfare organization PFA, shared the brute reality and the ugly side of the G20. As a part of the preparations, stray dogs were inhumanely removed from the streets in illegal drives held across Delhi.

The video displaying heart-wrenching visuals of pups and dogs being beaten, cruelly treated and caged made it to social media. Some of the mothers were even separated from the pups. "Are animals not a part of the family? Practice what you preach," said the organization drawing the irony with the theme of G20, "One Earth. One Family. One Future."

The expenses that we couldn't afford

G20 preparations have always been a subject of interest and different viewpoints in the host country. India is no different. Starting from the planters dotting the roads, to sculptures that were mistaken for shivling. Silverware and extravagant displays were counted by many as distasteful, especially given the fact that India is still a developing country. Nevertheless, India's G20 expenditure far surpassed the budget of a developed nation like Germany.

At Rs 4,100 crore, India spent seven times more than what Germany did (Rs 641 crore) in 2017 when it hosted the summit in Hamburg. The incessant PR exercise by the Centre, roadside beautification and over budgeted allocation, zero cost cutting, all came in for sharp criticism from a small section of national media and from a large section of those on social media.

"Don't we have other pressing issues and expenses? Was this even necessary?" The popular sentiment was echoed in different words through various platforms.

Is the summit a success?

Amidst the sharp criticism, a few points have been ticked off. But would it be quite right to call the summit a success? Considering the world leaders and Indians supporting the government had high hopes and expectations to begin with. Media channels across the world take a slightly different viewpoint from Indian media on that.

Russia, Brazil and India have popularly admitted the summit to be a success. G20 nations have been at loggerheads over Ukraine war, havn't agreed on much since the 18 month old invasion. However, that changed.

Indian civil servant Amitabh Kant, said, "The compromise text on Ukraine involved over 200 hours of non-stop negotiations, 300 bilateral meetings and 15 drafts." However, the G20 leaders failed to agree on phase-out of fossil fuels, despite a UN report saying that was indispensable to achieving net-zero emissions. Climate was not ticked off.

No press conference by the PM of the host country

There's no denying that PM Modi got a diplomatic spotlight out of the exercise, but not without a fair share of criticism on the world platform. US President Joe Biden, soon after leaving India and reaching Vietnam, held a press conference and expressed concerns over his inability to do that in the host country.

"I raised the importance of respecting human rights, the vital role of civil society and a free press and building a strong and prosperous country with Mr Modi." There are many reading between the lines, again subject to their political agendas.

