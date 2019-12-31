It's that time of the year again where all of us would pledge to let bygones be bygones and make some fabulous promises to oneself for the coming year. But, before we make this transition from this year's last day to next year's first day, we need some crackling music to get the party going. Let's take a look at the smashing chartbusters of 2019.

Apna Time Aayega: A song that truly defines the spirit of New Year and new resolutions to do something big, this powerful song from Gully Boy is one song you definitely need to listen to.

Chandigarh Mein: The year couldn't have ended at a better note than Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani's sensuous song, Chandigarh Mein, from Good Newwz. The song is an absolute party number that would definitely set your foot tapping.

Bala: Add this mood-lifter to your party playlist and see everyone coming up with their own creative and hilarious versions of the hook-step done by Akshay Kumar in Housefull 4.

Lamborghini: Looking for some peppy, foot-tapping music? This song by Doorbeen which has now been sung by Neha Kakkar for Jai Mummy Di would be the perfect song to get everyone into the party mood.

Ghunghroo: Der aaye par durust aaye! That's what we have to say to Hrithik Roshan for giving us this super-cool song to dance to this year at every year.

Slow Motion Mein: The Salman Khan song had super-hit written all over it ever since its release. The song emerged as a rage among the youth. The tripping music and funky beats have made this song a definite song at every party.

Don't Be Shy: The song from Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala might have been through its fair share of controversy, but, that can't stop us from playing this loud and clear! A power-packed song, this would make even the non-dancers dance to your tunes.

Dheeme Dheeme: This Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar rendition from Pati, Patni Aur Woh has been making the rounds and how! The jazzy tune of the song would pull you to the dance floor for sure!

Ek To Kum Zindgani: This one is specially for the ladies. If Nora Fatehi's hotness and sensuous moves don't inspire you to hit the floor, the groovy music ultimately would.

Hauli Hauli: This Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh song from De De Pyaar De has been the biggest party song of the year. And we recommend you add this to your list as well!