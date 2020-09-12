Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was arrested over drug charges linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation and sent to jail for 14 days. She has been charged with organising marijuana for her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, a famous film star who died on June 14.

The actress was denied bail for the second time on September 10.

Here's how Rhea is being treated in the Byculla jail.

No fan and no bed

As per several reports in media, the accused actress Rhea has been put up in a single cell without a ceiling fan or a bed at Mumbai's Byculla prison. Reports also say that Indrani Mukerjea, who is accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora is Rhea's immediate neighbour in the jail. Rhea is guarded round the clock by two constables in three shifts. Reportedly she has been given a mat to sleep and hasn't been given a bed or a pillow. Officials said that a table fan would be provided if allowed by a court.

Her food

Officials said these days due to the coronavirus, and prisoners are being given milk and turmeric to build immunity. Byculla prison is the only jail for women in Mumbai, that has seen some Covid-19 cases in the past few months.

The reason why Rhea wasn't granted bail

As per reports, Rhea's bail was rejected under 27A of the NDPS act. According to Section 27A in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, 1[27A. Punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders. Whoever indulges in the financing, directly or indirectly, any of the activities specified in sub-clauses (i) to (v) of clause (viii) of section 2 or harbours any person engaged in any of the aforementioned activities, shall be punishable with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than ten years but which may extend to twenty years and shall also be liable to fine which shall not be less than one lakh rupees but which may extend to two lakh rupees: Provided that the court may, for reasons to be recorded in the judgment, impose a fine exceeding two lakh rupees]

Next course of action

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has stated that they will approach the sessions court for the bail.

Meanwhile, a new video featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty has emerged online in which all of them present at the late actor's residence are seen smoking cigarettes. In the video, one can easily make out that Sushant looks at the camera and says this is 'VFX' when someone asks him about the cigarette in hand, while Rhea adds that 'this is herbal. The video also features SSR's flat-mates, Samuel Haokip who's seen playing the guitar, and Siddharth Pithani who's seen playing another musical instrument.

The video, which was released by Zee News, on the day the Bombay High Court was going to pronounce order in Rhea's bail blea. In the plea before the court, Rhea's lawyer has claimed that the NCB found no evidence of the actor being involved in drug consuming or supplying. This latest viral video seems to be contradicting the same claim. It also contradicts Rhea's claims made in the infamous interview where she said that she always tried to stop Sushant from taking marijuana.

