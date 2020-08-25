Slack, the popular work chat application, is suffering an outage, wherein users are unable to connect to the app, or send and receive messages. The app's website, as well as the Android app, appears to be affected by the outage.

DownDetector, the platform which tracks website outages in real-time, confirmed that Slack is down and users, mostly from Europe, UK and Japan, have been complaining about problems with the workplace communication app. Slack, too, confirmed that it has been hit by an issue, which its internal team is actively working on.

"Some people may be having an issue with Slack. We're currently investigating and will have more information shortly. Thank you for your patience. Some customers are having trouble with files, messages and connecting to Slack. We're investigating and will have more information to share 30 minutes," Slack said on its status page.

Slack is widely used by companies around the world to allow its employees to communicate. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of employees are working from home, which means reliance on communication apps such as Slack for official purposes is now more than ever. Slack's outage comes at an extremely crucial time and a lot of users are unhappy about it.

Slack users fuming

Users aren't left with a lot of troubleshooting steps and logging out of Slack and logging back in doesn't seem to be working. Here's how netizens are reacting to the outage.