Shonali Bose has landed in a hot mess. The Sky is Pink director reportedly refused to stand up for the national anthem before the film – Afwaah – started in a PVR. Bose has revealed that she was called names and 'unpatriotic', 'disgusting' were some of the words used for her. She revealed that she had gone to watch the film with her friends. And while the others stood up, she didn't.

What went down

Shonali also added that a couple sitting behind her started using foul language against her and she also feared getting into a panga. "But I won't do it in a theatre. That's my government forcefully saying that this is how nationalistic fervour can be instilled. I went to watch the film with my friends. All of them stood up for the anthem, I didn't," Shonali told DNA.

"A man behind me shouted that I am disgusting and unpatriotic. The woman next to him joined in. I turned around, and asked them to shut up. The lady was so uncouth that I could feel her legs on my chair. Though I was sure of what I was doing, my stomach had tightened. No one wants a panga," she continued.

The award winning director went on to add that she is neither protesting against the anthem or the government but feels that a movie theatre is not the appropriate place to shove nationalism down anyone's throats.