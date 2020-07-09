In a remarkable achievement, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura conducted the first-ever Plasma for COVID patients—a medical procedure, doctors are using to treat novel Coronavirus diseases across the globe.

SKIMS being the only referral tertiary care centre for both COVID as well as Non-COVID pathologies and being a Deemed Medical University have been in the forefront for combat against COVID-19 Pandemic.

COVID-19 Pandemic has created havoc all over the world and even the Advanced Medical and Healthcare delivery systems have collapsed. However, with the robust administration and dedicated staff, SKIMS continues to do its best in serving the people of Jammu & Kashmir backed by the vibrant Government of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

In the fight against COVID-19 Pandemic, from diagnostics to therapeutics—SKIMS has played a lead role and dedicated a separate Infectious Diseases Block exclusively for the care of COVID-19 infected patients in addition to some other areas. All the doctors, staff nurses, paramedics and other supportive services have been doing yeoman's job in saving lives.

Off-late SKIMS also started Convalescent Plasma Therapy (CPT) for critically sick patients as one of the modalities of supportive treatment of this deadly infection that has been approved by Government of India as well as ICMR.

The Institutional Ethics Committee of SKIMS also approved the institution of this Treatment. The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has been apprised of the recent developments in Convalescent Plasma Therapy at SKIMS wherein three critically sick patients received Plasma Therapy on compassionate grounds.

Dr. Sajad Bhat, a 3rd year PG resident from General Medicine—who recovered from the illness was the first one to donate the Plasma for this noble cause at SKIMS that was started in collaboration with Blood Transfusion & Immuno-Hematology Department.

This mode of treatment is being enhanced and more and more of the manpower is being adjusted for this service, based on the clinical judgment and the status of the patients in need of such treatment.

This treatment in itself has some advantages, though very little disadvantages if any, but it has to be carried out meticulously.

The Director has lauded the therapy team for their efforts—saying that SKIMS will touch new heights in medical research and interventional medicine.